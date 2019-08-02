CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A FedEx truck carrying packages caught fire early Friday morning on Interstate 40 westbound in Cheatham County near Bell Hollow.
According to TDOT SmartWay, the incident happened before 5 a.m. and was expected to be clear by 8:30 a.m. The right lane westbound was blocked, and rubbernecking delays were happening eastbound. The scene cleared shortly after 8 a.m.
One of the workers cleaning up the scene tell News4 that they had found shoes, a chainsaw, sets of golf balls, Hello Fresh boxes, work uniforms, and shotgun bullets.
THP troopers tell News4 that they got on scene around 4:45 a.m. and firefighters responded to put the fire out. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and there is currently no word on any injuries.
