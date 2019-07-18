NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A tractor-trailer fire shut down lanes on Interstate 65 southbound at the Interstate 24 junction north of Trinity Lane on Thursday morning.
According to TDOT, the incident happened just after 5:30 a.m. around mile marker 87. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
The scene as of 8 a.m. was not expected to be clear until 12:30 p.m. but was cleared as of 11 a.m.
Investigators say the fire rekindled and crews had to extinguish the fire again.
The truck was reportedly leaking diesel fuel, and Nashville Fire Department HAZMAT were called to the scene to assess the situation.
