NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Crews have given the all clear after an earlier report of a ruptured gas main on the corner of Broadway and 13th Avenue South.
Nashville FD was advising everyone to avoid the area, but it is now safe to return to the area.
It is unclear what could have caused the issue.
