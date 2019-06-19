(WSMV) - Severe thunderstorms caused minor damage across Middle Tennessee on Wednesday.
Trees and power outages were widespread across the area.
Here's a county-by-county report of damage:
Maury County
- EMA received reports of nickel size hail at around 8:30 p.m. on Carters Creek Pike in Spring Hill.
- Spring Hill also reported trees down in several areas of the city.
- A tree was also reported down in front of a home in the 800 block of Jones Circle.
Montgomery County:
- Nearly 20-30 trees knocked down; they were flattened but not twisted
- A few homes had risers ripped off
- A few homes had roof shingles ripped off
- A freestanding carport was knocked over
- EMA crews will be heading out tomorrow morning around 9-9:30 a.m. to see the full extent of the damage in daylight
Williamson County:
- Power lines were down at Buckner Road between 431 and 31
- Trees were reported down all over the county
- Windows were blown out
- Barns damaged
- Two house fires were reported although it is unclear if they were related to lightning
- Up to 4910 power outages per Middle Tennessee Electric
Rutherford County:
- A small fire was sparked by down power lines on Franklin Road
- Down power lines were reported sparking near Greenland and Leaf
- 2,323 power outages were reported by Middle Tennessee Electric.
Trees were also reported down in Bedford, Coffee and Smith counties.
NES reported more than 7,100 customers were without power. This was mostly concentrated in the southern portion of its service area, near Bellevue, Belle Meade, Brentwood, Oak Hill and Berry Hill. As of 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, NES reported 3,888 customers were still without power.
Dispatchers in Hendersonville told News4 a vehicle hydroplaned into a creek at Drakes Creek Road and Abbott Lane. All occupants were able to get out of the vehicle. The right lane of Drakes Creek Road was blocked while crews pulled the vehicle out.
