NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Federal Communications Commission is warning everyone about a potential scam linked to phone numbers with a 222 country code.
According to the FCC, the "one ring" scam robocalls happen when someone receives a call but the caller hangs up after a couple of rings. They might call repeatedly, with the hope that the recipient calls the number back.
The FCC warns that you should NOT call the number back, as it dials a number that results in per minute charges.
To learn more about the scam, visit the FCC's alert about the scam here.
