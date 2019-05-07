Scammers are now targeting senior citizens using DNA test kits as a way to get a hold of their personal information.
The Tennessee Department of Insurance and Commerce told News4 thieves walk into places like senior centers saying they work for a DNA testing company.
They want to screen for cancer or another life threatening disease using a cheek swab test.
Then they ask for Medicare, social security, or banking information.
“Scammers are always looking to take popular things that people are interested in and twist it around to get what they want and steal from you," Kevin Walters with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance said.
Walters said the scam has reached a few states so far including Kentucky. In some cases, he said the crooks will tell seniors Medicare will cover the cost of the DNA test.
“There’s no reason to think they won’t be targeting Tennessee," Walters said.
Walters said the state has not received any complaints about the scam yet.
News4 spoke with a Middle Tennessee non-profit called FiftyForward.
“Scams like this make me angry because I work with older adults every day and I feel like that’s a population that we should be honoring and trying to help as much as possible," Ashley Hunter said.
Hunter helps seniors affected by crime. She's in charge of their Victory over Crime program.
Part of her job is to let them know about scams.
“A running theme of all those presentations is never give out any of your personal information to anybody you’re not sure about," Hunter said.
Here are some tips to protect yourself:
- Never give your personal information (like your Medicare or Social Security information) to someone you do not know.
- Don’t sign any papers unless you ask questions first and talk about it with your family.
- Be skeptical. If it sounds like too good a deal, it probably is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.