NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Many people are likely about to book their holiday travel, or maybe their first trip of the New Year.
But buyer beware - scammers are taking advantage of this readiness to travel again.
Financial and cybercrime expert Dr. Skiba, also known as Dr. Fraud, says there are just a lot of vulnerabilities in the market right now, with the volume of people now back to traveling and the airlines, hotels and rental car companies trying to keep up.
“The travel scams right now are extremely high, Dr Fraud said. "We’re seeing spikes about 80% increase in robo-text and robo-calls just in travel alone."
Dr. Fraud says because of the fluctuation in the travel market consumers aren’t sure what the “norm” is for pricing anymore and it can be hard to detect red flags.
"A lot of us maybe have points banked up from before when we had trips we canceled, so we're just itching to get back," Dr. Fraud said. "There is that sense of urgency so we might not research things as much as we did before, we might click quicker.”
But Dr. Fraud says you need to research before you just click and book, especially on pop-ups whether it be from a website or social media.
Check to make sure the website you’re being directed to is legit, and not an imposter site. One way you can check a website is to look for extra characters and letters in the web address, these may indicate the website is a scam.
"As soon as you’re in there, they look like the real thing, you start engaging and what they’re looking for basically is two things, looking for money out right or personal information," Dr. Fraud said.
The imposter sites are happening with everything from major airlines, hotels, rental cars and even TSA precheck.
"What I recommend is once you find that legitimate URL, what it is for that company, whether it is Marriott or United go directly to it, so type right in," Dr. Fraud said.
Dr. Fraud says another big red flag is if you’re being asked to pay with an alternative currency like wire transfer or cryptocurrency.
A lot of times scammers are looking to get your cash or your information to steal your identity or sell it on the black market.
