NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Be warned, some scammers are looking to take advantage of those affected by the flooding in Nashville. Some scammers are even traveling from out of town to seize the opportunity.
News4's consumer investigator Lindsay Bramson found out what questions you need to ask before letting somebody inside your home.
It was all the rushing water that had Kathleen Ervin and her Glendale neighbors worried about flooding.
“Everything you can possibly think of upstream found its way downstream into our yards. We’ve seen flooded basements, crawl spaces. We have a sinkhole opening up just 3 houses down from me,” said Kathleen Ervin who lives on Brown's Creek.
Ervin says several people on her street, including herself, now need work done on their homes. And already people are knocking on their doors.
”It happened yesterday and it happened today. People are here coming in from out of town,” said Ervin.
And you want to be careful who you hire. Otherwise, you could be left paying for work that never gets done.
“If you get somebody just come knocking on your door that’s a red flag. Don’t commit to anything quickly,” said Robyn householder who is the president and CEO of the BBB of Middle Tennessee.
Householder says to call your insurance first to find out what, if anything they’ll pay for. And are there specific companies you should go with?
Once you hire someone, get everything in writing and always pay with a credit card. Cash transactions open up wiggle room for scammers to run off with little to no documentation.
“The goal is to try and get a solution done quickly but that can cause a lot more problems than if you just take a day to do your homework,” said householder.
“We’re not thinking very clearly. Many of us have only had 2 or 3 hours of sleep and we’re stressed,” said Ervin.
But Ervin says she knows the importance of asking the right questions…and wants others to do the same.
While there are certainly honest contractors trying to fill a need, be on alert for those coming door-to-door looking to take advantage of eager homeowners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.