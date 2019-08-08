Scammers are targeting college students offering quick cash for an easy job.
A message sent to a Western Kentucky student’s school email address offers easy money, $237 a week to be exact, just to put a bumper sticker on their car advertising Absolut Vodka.
“I think we all remember the time when we were in school, that a little extra money, wow what an opportunity right?” president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, Robyn Householder said.
The student replied to that email with basic information and soon after a check for more than $1,800 came in the mail.
“Luckily his mom thought, maybe not and gave us a call,” Householder said.
Householder says the check is fake and if cashed the student could have been hit with fees and their information compromised.
“The student would have been on the hook for not only any bounced check fees but also any of the money that he spent that, that check didn’t cover,” Householder said. “The other thing we see with check fraud like this is the scammer now has access to your bank account, because when that check is returned, it has your information on it.”
Householder says this scam has some major red flags like “scammer grammar.”
“In this situation when you look at the email that this student received there’s a lot of copy and pasting, the fonts don’t match, the grammar is really poor, there’s misspellings,” Householder said. “These are things that are automatic identifiers to say stop, do your homework.”
Another red flag was the scammer becoming aggressive when the student texted a number from the scammer’s email and questioned if the check was legit. The scammer told the student in the text, “if ou are not interested to proceed, Have the check shredded and disposed properly to the trash.”
“Of course, he didn't want that check to be laying around for potential authorities to take a look at,” Householder said.
The BBB has reached out to all universities in the area, because they say if it happened at Western Kentucky it’s likely happening at other colleges too.
“It’s just like phone spoofing, it’s just random software that just rotates through,” Householder said. “Fraudsters absolutely follow the seasons, we see back-to-school scams this time of year.”
If you cash a check and later realize it may be a fake contact your bank immediately, and report all scams to the BBB using Scam Tracker.
