COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - The Maury County Sheriff's Department is warning residents about a new phone scam.
Police said they have received multiple complaints about callers impersonating law enforcement officers and threatening to arrest the victims.
The scammers will then request money from the victim to prevent an arrest.
Law enforcement authorities will never request money in lieu of an arrest. If you have a warrant out for your arrest, you will simply be arrested.
