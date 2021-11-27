NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Experts warn against holiday shopping survey scams that appear to be from well-known chain stores.
The Better Business Bureau is getting the word out on a text-messaging ploy they’ve been seeing while shoppers hit the stores for holiday deals.
The BBB says “scammers will send you a text message that appears to be from a well-known chain store,” in a press release on Friday.
The message asks you to complete a short questionnaire or survey in exchange for a “free product, discount, or gift card,” says the BBB.
Additionally, the BBB says the fraudulent messages will often say it is a limited time offer in an attempt to persuade the potential victims to act fast.
The BBB explains that clicking the link in the message, will not send you to the store’s official website, but a “third-party website where you’ll be asked to fill out a form that asks you for personal information.”
The BBB also warns that the link may even contain malware that could hand scammers access to even more of your personal information.
The BBB offers tips on how to avoid these situations:
