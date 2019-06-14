NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Marche Artisan Foods Restaurant customers are now the latest victims of scammers.
The restaurant said a scammer posed as the restaurant and asked customers who were ordering takeout to verify their credit card information.
"[A man] came in and he asked for his to-go order and we asked around; no one had taken a to-go order," Marche's General Manager Heather McCormack said. "A server had the sense to call the phone number here at Marche and realized that someone was getting calls somewhere else."
Marche told News4 the scammer was also taking reservations for Father's Day, something Marche does not do. Marche got the police involved and are trying to find the man behind the scam.
If you believe you were scammed, Marche's owner says to contact the restaurant.
