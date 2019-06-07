NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A young girl who fell victim to a ticket scam got to see one of her favorite artists after all.
Stefanie May, the girl's mother, bought tickets to the Ariana Grande concert for her 10-year-old daughter on Craigslist. As soon as the seller received the money through PayPal, they never heard from him again.
News4 learned a woman saw her story on our air and donated tickets to the young girl.
"Someone saw this and showed me the good side of people and donated the tickets to my daughter so she could go," May said.
Ticket scams are very common. To find out if a ticket site is legitimate, look for the lock symbol in the URL bar; that is what tells you if the site is secure.
(0) comments
