WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Wednesday that due to a steady decrease in activity, the Business Recovery Center in Humphreys will close on Friday at 4:30 p.m. SBA opened the center to provide one-on-one assistances to businesses affected by the severe storms and flooding on Aug. 21.
“I encourage anyone who has not completed their disaster loan application to visit the center before the closing to meet with a customer service representative for one-on-one assistance,” said Kem Fleming, director of SBA’s Field Operations Center East, in a news release.
SBA’s customer service representatives are available through Friday at the BRC to answer program questions, assist in completing the SBA application and help with the reconsideration process. The center is located at Waverly City Hall, 101 E. Main St. and is open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Friday.
Applicants have until the filing deadline to submit an application and may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via SBAs secure website and should apply under SBA declaration #17039, not the COVID-19 incident.
To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants should register online or download the FEMA mobile app. If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should call 800-621-3362.
Businesses and individuals may also obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or via email. Loan applications can also be downloaded online. Completed application should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Process and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Rd., Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Oct. 22, 2021. The deadline to return economic injury applications is May 23, 2022.
