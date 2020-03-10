WASHINGTON (WSMV) - SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza issued the following statement after the announcement of the Presidential disaster declaration for several counties in Tennessee affected by severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding on March 3, 2020:
“The U.S. Small Business Administration is strongly committed to providing Tennessee residents with the most effective response possible to assist businesses, homeowners and renters with federal disaster loans. Getting businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority.”
The disaster declaration covers Davidson, Putnam and Wilson counties in Tennessee which are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA. Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans: Cannon, Cheatham, Cumberland, DeKalb, Fentress, Jackson, Overton, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, White and Williamson in Tennessee.
SBA will open a Business Recovery Center (BRC) in Davidson County on Monday, March 9 to help businesses apply. SBA representatives at the Center can provide information about disaster loans, answer questions and assist businesses in completing the SBA application.
The Center is located at Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church, 2708 Jefferson St., Nashville, TN 37208. Hours are weekdays 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Businesses and private nonprofit organizations of any size may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets. Applicants may be eligible for a loan increase up to 20% of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements may include a safe room or storm shelter, sump pump, French drain or retaining wall to help protect property and occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster.
For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.
Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace disaster damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible up to $40,000 to repair or replace disaster damaged or destroyed personal property.
Interest rates are as low as 3.75% for businesses, 2.75% for nonprofit organizations and 1.563% for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website.
To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants should register online or download the FEMA mobile app. If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should call 800-621-3362.
Additional details on the locations of Disaster Recovery Centers and the loan application process can be obtained by calling the SBA Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or by sending an e-mail to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is May 4, 2020. The deadline to return economic injury applications is Dec. 7, 2020.
