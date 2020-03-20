ATLANTA, GA (WSMV) - According to Jovita Carranza, U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator, SBA will be offering low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to Tennessee small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the Coronavirus.
SBA acted under its own authority, as provided by the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act that was recently signed by the President, to declare a disaster following a request received from Gov. Bill Lee on March 18, 2020.
The disaster declaration will make assistance available in the entire state of Tennessee along with its surrounding states, Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina and Virgina.
Applicants may visit their website to apply online, receive additional disaster information assistance information and download applications.
Applicants may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email them at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information.
For individuals that may be deaf or hard-of-hearing, you may call 800-877-8339.
Completed applications must be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Forth Worth, Texas 76155 by December 21, 2020.
