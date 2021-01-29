NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Loans are available for small businesses that suffered from the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville after the governor's announcement on Friday.
The U.S. Small Business Administration said its disaster loan program is available to businesses impacted after an RV exploded outside an AT&T transmission building in the area of Second Avenue North.
“We are pleased the SBA will be able to help those who had their lives turned upside down Christmas morning,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement on Friday. “We will continue with every effort available in our support of Nashville’s recovery efforts.”
Impacted homeowners can apply for loans up to $200,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Impacted homeowners and renters can apply for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.
"Interest rates are as low as 3 percent for businesses, 2 percent for nonprofit organizations, and 1.125 percent for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years," the Tennessee Department of Military said in a statement on Friday.
To download a loan application, click here. The completed applications must be sent to the following address:
- U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center
- 14925 Kingsport Road
- Fort Worth, TX 76155
The filing deadline for physical property damage is March 29, while the deadline for economic injury applications is Oct. 28, 2021.
The loans are available to businesses in Davidson County as well as businesses in the counties of Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson.
For assistance with the federal disaster loan, those impacted must email FOCE-Help@sba.gov or call 800-659-2955.
The SBA has opened a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center to help people apply for the loans, which can be accessed by emailing DisasterLoan@sba.gov. Anyone needing help can call the center at 800-659-2955 Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. eastern time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.