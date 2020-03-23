NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The U.S. Small Business Association is taking health precautions for the coronavirus and will begin reducing in-person recovery efforts on Monday.
Anyone impacted by the March 3 tornado should reach out online or by telephone for support. The SBA is suspending operations at the Business Recovery Center in Davidson County on Monday.
SBA will provide alternative ways to apply for a disaster loan, receive one-on-one application assistance and have your questions answered.
You can get help online here or by calling the SBA helpdesk at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. You can also email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
“SBA remains committed to providing Tennessee businesses and residents with the most effective response possible to the March 3 tornadoes. To further protect the health and safety of the community and SBA personnel, we are taking precautions while still delivering access to our disaster loan program,” said Kem Fleming, director of SBA’s Field Operations Center East in Atlanta, in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.