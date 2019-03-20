Suicide is on the rise in Tennessee, especially among teens.
“We lose three Tennesseans to suicide every day,” executive director of Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, Scott Ridgway said.
In 2017 Tennessee lost 51 people, ages 10-17, to suicide. A number that has more than doubled in the last four years.
“Kids are dealing with a different kind of stress today,” Ridgway said.
In the last three weeks four teens have taken their lives in Middle Tennessee. Two of those teens were middle school students in Clarksville.
The school sent an email to families in the school’s community letting them know about a town hall meeting that will be conducted by the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network. The meeting will take place on Thursday, March 21st, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Park Place Church of the Nazarene, 225 Cunningham Lane in Clarksville.
“What research tells us is for every death, there’s at least 25 attempts,” Ridgway said.
Ridgway says the Suicide Prevention Network supports schools after the death of a student.
“Debriefing, working with them, trying to make sure that they’ve got all the support that they need,” Ridgway said. “Schools are doing everything they can imaginably think of.”
Ridgway says parents also need to step-in to help their kids.
“The number one risk factor is undiagnosed depression,” Ridgway said. “What we’ve got to do as adults is try to focus on learning and educating ourselves about those warning signs.”
Ridgway says those signs could be loss of appetite, loss of sleep, or if someone starts isolating themselves or starts changing their behavior.
“A lot of times people have that perception if we talk about suicide all we’re doing is planting it in their heads,” Ridgway said. “If someone’s thinking about it, no we’re not planting it, we’re talking about it and we hope that they will have a discussion about some of their struggles.”
If you or someone you love is contemplating suicide, there are resources out there to help you. You are not alone. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Operators are standing by 24 hours day for anyone in suicidal or emotional distress, the call is free.
You can also text TN to 741741 to connect to the Crisis Text Line and a trained counselor.
For more information about the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, click here.
