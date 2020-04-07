NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The bills are starting to pile up for those who are out of work from the coronavirus.
For many, that means cutting back anywhere they can to save a dollar.
"I've never been late on my bills. So, people have been very flexible," Sarah Douthat who is unemployed said.
Douthat worked at Big Shotz on 2nd Avenue. Now she's waiting for an unemployment check.
"It's definitely a huge speed bump for all of us in one way or another," Douthat said.
Businesses like BillFixers are helping people save money right now. They negotiate bills like cable, internet, and your cellphone.
Julian Kurland said he's seen an uptick in people reaching out.
"I think honestly it says that a lot of people are going to be worried about money in the coming year. I mean already people are getting fired, losing work, losing hours," Julian Kurland with BillFixers said.
If you want to do this on your own, Kurland has three tips:
- Talk With The Retention Department
- Be Friendly
- Call During Business Hours
If you need help, Kurland and his staff can step in for you. They only take a fee if they're successful.
"A lot of people kind of know from experience that dealing with these companies can be a really long and tedious process," Kurland said.
Douthat is considering looking at the service.
"Oh, it would mean the world to me. Twenty bucks is twenty bucks. That's something else I could put that towards. Food, whatever, or another bill," Douthat said.
On average, BillFixers told News4 they save people $300 per year.
