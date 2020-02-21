Signs planted outside Watkins College read 'For Sale', 'Free Land', and 'Kline Sells Colleges', a reference to Watkins president Dr. J. Kline. They're placee there by people concerned in part by what culture changes happen when this college of art is merged into much larger Christian University, Belmont.
"Faculty, staff, students, alumni were left out in the cold while an insider deal was being done," said Watkins adjunct film professor Mark Schlicher.
Schlicher has just filed a public records request to Watkins, hoping to answer several questions.
"What's the status of the deal?" asked Schlicher. "When did they really start talking to Belmont? When did they really give up on Watkins remaining as an independent institution?"
"What I'd like to know is if there are any other options," said Kyonzte Toombs of the metro council.
Even though Watkins is in her district, the merger announcement even took Toombs by surprise. She has questions too.
"Were there any other options considered such as Tennessee State University?" she asked. "Were there other partners that were reached out to?"
News4 did not hear back from the PR firm representing Watkins by news time.
This public records request comes weeks after a sit-in and protest held by Watkins students, and the creation of a collective called Save Watkins.
"Save Watkins wants this deal to be paused," said Schlicher. "The students, the faculty deserve explanations."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.