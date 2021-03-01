NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The coronavirus pandemic has caused a surge in child hunger across the country including right here in the Midstate.
One organization is working to curb the increase.
Experts say typically Tennessee doesn’t rank well when it comes to child food insecurity — especially in the rural parts of the state.
“In Tennessee child hunger is up in every county by at least five percent during the COVID-19 pandemic. And many counties are seeing increase as high as 10 percent,” said Tamara Sandberg, advisor for U.S. Food Security and Nutrition at Save the Children.
Those numbers are why the organization created an initiative to meet the immediate food need with the help of things like the USDA’s Farmers to Families food box program.
“It’s a great efficient way to distribute a box of food to whoever needs it without a lot of the bureaucratic paperwork that other federal programs require,” Sandberg said.
Bekki Proffitt lives in Perry County, one county that’s hit hard where families line up for hours for a 30-pound box of food.
“If we didn’t have money by the end of the week because we paid the bills, they give you fresh fruit or milk or bread. Stuff that would carry you through the week until you get paid,” Proffitt said.
“We’re hearing from parents who are saying things like they have no money for anything extra like fresh produce,” Sandberg said.
Save the Children on Tuesday gave almost 1,300 boxes to families in Perry County.
“It’s not just a matter of giving them a box. It’s a matter of giving them a hand, giving them hope and talking to them and finding out, ‘how are you?’” said Perry County Community Engagement Coordinator Stacy Evans.
If you know a family in need, you can find out how to reach Save the Children for their next distribution by clicking here.
