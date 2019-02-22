One of the big reasons flooding could be an issue is because the ground is already saturated from days of rain.
When the ground can’t soak up the water, it’s got to go somewhere, that could easily be roads or basements.
An engineer from Vanderbilt University said flooding isn’t the only thing you should be watching out for.
“We may see more sinkholes develop,” said Janey Camp, an associate professor at Vanderbilt. “We also don’t think a lot about mudslides, but we may see some mudslide actions.”
Flooding can have long-term impacts on cities and, for the most part, they aren’t good.
Engineers are analyzing the effects of flooding that is happening now, but also modeling the potential for future floods and its effects.
Camp said residential home foundation are likely to see more problems that a commercial building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.