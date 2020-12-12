Sarah Fuller
 
 
 Vanderbilt University

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller continues to make college football history.

The Commodores' senior kicked two successful extra point attempts in Vanderbilt's 42-17 loss to Tennessee, making her the first female to ever score in a Power 5 football game.

This comes two weeks after Fuller kicked off the 2nd half in Vanderbilt's game at Missouri.

“This whole time has been if I can do it, if I’m good enough to do it,” Fuller said. “It wasn’t if I was a girl or not. So that’s something I’ve really appreciated. At the end of the day, they treated me like an athlete and that’s the best I could ask for.”

Fuller will get to keep the first ball she kicked through the uprights.

The second ball is likely headed for the College Football Hall of Fame.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 
 
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.