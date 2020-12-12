NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller continues to make college football history.

The Commodores' senior kicked two successful extra point attempts in Vanderbilt's 42-17 loss to Tennessee, making her the first female to ever score in a Power 5 football game.

This comes two weeks after Fuller kicked off the 2nd half in Vanderbilt's game at Missouri.

“This whole time has been if I can do it, if I’m good enough to do it,” Fuller said. “It wasn’t if I was a girl or not. So that’s something I’ve really appreciated. At the end of the day, they treated me like an athlete and that’s the best I could ask for.”

Fuller will get to keep the first ball she kicked through the uprights.

The second ball is likely headed for the College Football Hall of Fame.