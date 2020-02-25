Santana & Earth, Wind & Fire's Miraculous Supernatural Tour

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The "Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour" featuring Santana and Earth Wind and Fire will stop at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena this summer.

The August 25th show will be their only Tennessee stop on the 32-city tour, the first time the two supergroups have performed together on tour in the U.S.

Live Nation says the ticket pre-sale opportunity is for Citi cardholders, starting tomorrow at 12pm central, and running through 10pm central on Thursday, February 27th online at citientertainment.com.

Tickets on sale to the public starts at 10am central on Friday through LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Carlos Santana, his wife Cindy Blackman Santana, and their band will play songs from the Santana album Supernatural, as well as some of Carlos Santana’s music from the Woodstock era, where he performed 50 years ago.

“It is a great joy and honor to co-share music with the magnificent elements of Earth, Wind & Fire…”, says Santana. “I feel like a 20-year-old on stage playing with my band, and they deliver incredible energy on every song. The shows will feature the hits of yesterday, today and tomorrow…with energy!”

“We are excited to rock the USA alongside our friend Carlos Santana and his band with their off-the-chart musicianship and high energy show,” said EWF lead vocalist Philip Bailey.  "We‘re going to bring the mighty elements of the universe to the stage and take fans on a journey they’ll never forget. This is gonna be a blast!"

This past year, Santana celebrated the 20th anniversary of his multi-Grammy-winning album Supernatural, along with the 50th anniversary of his Woodstock performance. Santana’s 1999 album Supernatural featured the back-to-back No. 1 singles “Smooth” and “Maria Maria”, sold over 30 million copies worldwide, and sweeping the 2000 Grammy Awards.

Earth, Wind & Fire was the first African American R&B group to receive the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor in 2019. Philip Bailey, Verdine White and Ralph Johnson continue the legacy of the band with career achievements that include nine Grammys, one being a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.

MIRACULOUS SUPERNATURAL 2020 TOUR DATES:

DATE

CITY

VENUE

Friday, June 19, 2020

Chula Vista, CA

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Saturday, June 20, 2020

Los Angeles, CA

Banc of California Stadium

Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Mountain View, CA

Shoreline Amphitheatre

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Concord, CA

Concord Pavilion

Friday, June 26, 2020

Ridgefield, WA

Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Saturday, June 27, 2020

George, WA

Gorge Amphitheatre

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Salt Lake City, UT

USANA Amphitheatre

Wednesday, July 01, 2020

Denver, CO

Pepsi Center

Friday, July 03, 2020

Dallas, TX

Dos Equis Pavilion

Sunday July 05, 2020

Woodlands, TX

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Tuesday, July 07, 2020

Maryland Heights, MO

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wednesday, July 08, 2020

Cincinnati, OH

Riverbend Music Center

Friday, July 10, 2020

Noblesville, IN

Ruoff Music Center

Saturday, July 11, 2020

Tinley Park, IL

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sunday, July 12, 2020

Milwaukee, WI

American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds

Wednesday, August 05, 2020

Burgettstown, PA

S&T Bank Music Park

Thursday, August 06, 2020

Clarkston, MI

DTE Energy Music Theatre

Saturday, August 08, 2020

Hershey, PA

Hersheypark Stadium

Sunday, August 09, 2020

Toronto, ON

Budweiser Stage

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Montreal, QC

Centre Bell

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Mansfield, MA

Xfinity Center

Friday, August 14, 2020

Uncasville, CT

Mohegan Sun Arena

Saturday, August 15, 2020

Wantagh, NY

Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sunday, August 16, 2020

Holmdel, NJ

PNC Bank Arts Center

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Syracuse, NY

St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Thursday, August 20, 2020

Camden, NJ

BB&T Pavilion

Saturday, August 22, 2020

Bristow, VA

Jiffy Lube Live

Sunday, August 23, 2020

Bethel, NY

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Atlanta, GA

Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Friday, August 28, 2020

West Palm Beach, FL

iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairgrounds

Saturday, August 29, 2020

Tampa, FL

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

 

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

