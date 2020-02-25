NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The "Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour" featuring Santana and Earth Wind and Fire will stop at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena this summer.
The August 25th show will be their only Tennessee stop on the 32-city tour, the first time the two supergroups have performed together on tour in the U.S.
Live Nation says the ticket pre-sale opportunity is for Citi cardholders, starting tomorrow at 12pm central, and running through 10pm central on Thursday, February 27th online at citientertainment.com.
Tickets on sale to the public starts at 10am central on Friday through LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.
Carlos Santana, his wife Cindy Blackman Santana, and their band will play songs from the Santana album Supernatural, as well as some of Carlos Santana’s music from the Woodstock era, where he performed 50 years ago.
“It is a great joy and honor to co-share music with the magnificent elements of Earth, Wind & Fire…”, says Santana. “I feel like a 20-year-old on stage playing with my band, and they deliver incredible energy on every song. The shows will feature the hits of yesterday, today and tomorrow…with energy!”
“We are excited to rock the USA alongside our friend Carlos Santana and his band with their off-the-chart musicianship and high energy show,” said EWF lead vocalist Philip Bailey. "We‘re going to bring the mighty elements of the universe to the stage and take fans on a journey they’ll never forget. This is gonna be a blast!"
This past year, Santana celebrated the 20th anniversary of his multi-Grammy-winning album Supernatural, along with the 50th anniversary of his Woodstock performance. Santana’s 1999 album Supernatural featured the back-to-back No. 1 singles “Smooth” and “Maria Maria”, sold over 30 million copies worldwide, and sweeping the 2000 Grammy Awards.
Earth, Wind & Fire was the first African American R&B group to receive the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor in 2019. Philip Bailey, Verdine White and Ralph Johnson continue the legacy of the band with career achievements that include nine Grammys, one being a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.
MIRACULOUS SUPERNATURAL 2020 TOUR DATES:
DATE
CITY
VENUE
Friday, June 19, 2020
Chula Vista, CA
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Saturday, June 20, 2020
Los Angeles, CA
Banc of California Stadium
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Mountain View, CA
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Concord, CA
Concord Pavilion
Friday, June 26, 2020
Ridgefield, WA
Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Saturday, June 27, 2020
George, WA
Gorge Amphitheatre
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Salt Lake City, UT
USANA Amphitheatre
Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Denver, CO
Pepsi Center
Friday, July 03, 2020
Dallas, TX
Dos Equis Pavilion
Sunday July 05, 2020
Woodlands, TX
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Maryland Heights, MO
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Wednesday, July 08, 2020
Cincinnati, OH
Riverbend Music Center
Friday, July 10, 2020
Noblesville, IN
Ruoff Music Center
Saturday, July 11, 2020
Tinley Park, IL
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sunday, July 12, 2020
Milwaukee, WI
American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds
Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Burgettstown, PA
S&T Bank Music Park
Thursday, August 06, 2020
Clarkston, MI
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Saturday, August 08, 2020
Hershey, PA
Hersheypark Stadium
Sunday, August 09, 2020
Toronto, ON
Budweiser Stage
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Montreal, QC
Centre Bell
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Mansfield, MA
Xfinity Center
Friday, August 14, 2020
Uncasville, CT
Mohegan Sun Arena
Saturday, August 15, 2020
Wantagh, NY
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sunday, August 16, 2020
Holmdel, NJ
PNC Bank Arts Center
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Syracuse, NY
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Thursday, August 20, 2020
Camden, NJ
BB&T Pavilion
Saturday, August 22, 2020
Bristow, VA
Jiffy Lube Live
Sunday, August 23, 2020
Bethel, NY
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Nashville, TN
Bridgestone Arena
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Atlanta, GA
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Friday, August 28, 2020
West Palm Beach, FL
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairgrounds
Saturday, August 29, 2020
Tampa, FL
MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.