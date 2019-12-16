NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Santa arrived early to visit the babies in the NICU at Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital.
According to Santa, all of the babies there made it on the "nice" list. While he was there, he chatted with Nashville-based elves (sometimes known as nurses) who invited him. He also toured the NICU and admired each baby's Christmas hat hand-made by the nurses. It reportedly left him with a warm, fuzzy feeling in his chest that no amount of eggnog could compete with.
Ascension Saint Thomas received notice from North Pole staff that Santa is safely back home as Monday morning, but the pictures from his visit live on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.