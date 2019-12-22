(WSMV) - The North Pole veterinarian has cleared Rudolph, Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner and Blitzen for travel.
According to Veterinary Practice News, Santa's personal animal caregiver Dr. John Howe visited the North Pole to give the reindeer a preflight health check to make sure all were up to date on their vaccinations. Dr. Howe also made sure the reindeer had the required certificates allowing them to travel across state and national borders.
“After a full examination and review of their medical records, I’m pleased to say Santa’s reindeer are healthy, in great shape, and ready to fly on Christmas Eve,” Dr. Howe said.
The annual medical examine includes a health check to make sure the reindeer are not showing any signs of disease, which might affect their ability to fly or make other animals sick.
“We need to make sure the reindeer aren’t harboring any diseases they could then potentially spread to animals in other parts of the world,” Howe said. “At the same time, making sure they’re healthy also means they’re less likely to catch any diseases themselves on that long global flight.”
Santa was unavailable for comment, but he did issue a statement saying the health and well-being of his reindeer is essential to the success of the busiest night of the year.
“Without my reindeer, there simply would be no Christmas,” Claus said. “Proper veterinary care ensures that, year in and year out, my team and I are able to deliver presents to boys and girls around the world. Dr. Howe is definitely on the ‘nice list’ again this year.”
