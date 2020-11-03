NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Santa will have to add a red velvet mask to his attire this year, because he will be making a stop at Opry Mills Mall!
In just eighteen days, Santa will arrive from the North Pole to take socially distanced photos with families.
All of Santa’s helpers will be wearing masks as well for the photo opportunities which will extend through Christmas Eve.
To make a reservation to meet Santa, click here.
