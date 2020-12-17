NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Santa didn’t wait for the reindeer today on a quick trip to Nashville. He borrowed a red truck and went for a ride.
Rudolph is resting, the sleigh is in the shop. Still, a piece of the North Pole showed up on White Bridge Pike.
Santa’s helper Brentwood’s Mac Strange couldn’t wait till December 25.
“We all know what a year it’s been we all need some cheer about now.”
He owns a paint store, with his wife Sharon. Today he drove his Santa colored red 1963 Ford F-100 all around town and in Franklin, spreading good cheer.
Imagine that strange moment when he pulls up next to you at a red light.
“I love it, I’m waving and they are afraid to look at me, they can’t believe it is who they think it is”.
