NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Santa didn’t wait for the reindeer today on a quick trip to Nashville. He borrowed a red truck and went for a ride. 

Rudolph is resting, the sleigh is in the shop. Still, a piece of the North Pole showed up on White Bridge Pike.

Santa’s helper Brentwood’s Mac Strange couldn’t wait till December 25.

“We all know what a year it’s been we all need some cheer about now.”

He owns a paint store, with his wife Sharon. Today he drove his Santa colored red 1963 Ford F-100 all around town and in Franklin, spreading good cheer.

Imagine that strange moment when he pulls up next to you at a red light.

“I love it, I’m waving and they are afraid to look at me, they can’t believe it is who they think it is”.

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990. Contact Terry if you have an interesting community story for him to cover.

