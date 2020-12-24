NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It's almost Christmas time and if you're planning on having people in your home, there are some simple ways to make sure your house is safe and sanitized.
One tool experts recommend: UV light bulbs.
It's the same UV light hotels, airplanes and hospitals use, and air quality experts say this light alone kills more than 95 percent of airborne particles, including the coronavirus.
"You know for sure that this thing is working because its removing toxic gasses in your home and it's removing the good smells you've got in your home," said an employee with Hiller.
Rebecca Green suffers from chronic asthma and used to have trouble breathing, even in her own home. When COVID hit, it got worse.
So Green upgraded the air filters in her home, buying an air purifier which included the UV light.
"I don't get sick, I breathe better and my sinuses are better," she said. "I'm a little more apt to letting people in the house now that I have the UV light. I feel safer."
Air quality experts say in an average home it can take up to three hours for air to be recycled. Using an air purifier cleans the air every 10 minutes.
"If you can eliminate what we're allergic to throughout the home by treating that and sterilizing those particles, it makes all the difference in the world."
So you're probably wondering, how much does something like this cost?
You could be looking at anywhere between $500 and $1,500, depending on the size of your home and how many filters you have.
Experts say once installed, the filters immediately start working.
