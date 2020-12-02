CHEATHAM COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - A crash on State Route 41 has the roadway closed in both directions due to a crash Wednesday morning.
According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was struck in the roadway and sustained injuries.
A 19-year-old driving a 2008 Nissan Altima was driving south on Highway 41-A when he crashed into the back of of a 2020 Dodge Ram 5500 Stinky PInky trash truck.
The driver of the trash truck was identified as Jose E Santos Toledo, 29, was stuck and taken by helicopter to Vanderbilt Medical Center.
The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. in the 5900 block of Highway 41A.
No charges have been filed at this time.
News4 will continue to update information as it is made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.