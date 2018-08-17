NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s always a good day in the hospital when kids get to spend the day with a bunch of animals.
Parts of the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt looked more like a petting zoo than a medical center on Friday morning.
Kids at the hospital got a chance to learn about all sorts of animals.
“It helps to distract the kids when they’re here. It helps them connect with things they might not ever see at our zoo or the San Diego Zoo, so it’s an opportunity to educate and have distractions while they are in the hospital,” said Meg Rush.
The San Diego Zoo partners with dozens of hospitals across the country to provide the same experience for kids.
Nashville is the zoo’s 150th partner.
