NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - American brewery Samuel Adams says they will buy you a beer if you get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Today is National Beer Day, and the brewery is encouraging younger people to get their vaccine before going out for a drink with friends.
As the vaccine becomes more available to younger demographics, Samuel Adams is covering the cost of a beer for the first 10,000 drinkers who share evidence of their vaccine on social media.
Samuel Adams says anyone 21-years-old or older can have their first drink paid for by including #ShotForSam in a post starting on April 12th. All you have to do is tag @SamuelAdamsBeer on Instagram or Twitter and they'll send you $7 through the Cash App to buy a drink of your choice.
Samuel Adams says a vaccination card is not required and to be sure and not share any medical information. A simple "I'm vaccinated" sticker or bandage photo will do.
Boston Beer Company’s CMO, Lesya Lysyj said, "Humor can be a powerful tool. We’re in a position to make something as important as the COVID-19 vaccine more approachable, especially for someone who may be intimidated. What we all have in common is our desire to get back to safely sitting at the bar with our friends, sharing a beer."
