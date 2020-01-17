NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville woman wants to send a message to state lawmakers and Governor Bill Lee over a controversial adoption bill.
It allows faith based adoption agencies to turn away same-sex couples and others based on religious beliefs.
Despite the criticism, the governor plans to sign the bill into law.
Supporters said it's about freedom, but opponents said it could be the tip of the iceberg for what's to come.
News4 spoke with Heather McCormack on Friday. Her son will be nine soon. She and her wife adopted him as a baby.
"Our life would feel empty without him. I can't imagine my life without Jacob in it," McCormack said.
A bill state lawmakers passed hit home for her.
It said religious adoption agencies don't have to place children with same-sex couples if the agencies object on religious and moral grounds.
"We're not the enemy. We want to love and raise kids just like everybody else and we're not really different than anyone else," McCormack said.
McCormack calls it discrimination. She's speaking up because she wants there to be a face behind the bill.
"I want people to see the faces that they're affecting if they're going to be doing this. I want Bill Lee to see that. I want him to know when he signs that bill, I want him to realize and see our faces," McCormack said.
McCormack has strong ties to the city. She and her wife own two well-known restaurants called Marche and Margot's.
The new bill makes her feel unwelcome and it's making McCormack question whether Tennessee is right for her family and businesses.
"It just reminds me that, you know, we're still considered second class citizens. Even though we can be legally married, we now can have someone tell us we can't adopt a child," McCormack said.
McCormack also said she emailed the governor about her frustrations.
News4 contacted the governor's office for a response, but did not hear back on Friday.
