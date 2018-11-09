An East Nashville woman says teens walked into her business and stole keys right from the reception desk. She didn’t realize what had happened until she saw her taillights flashing and noticed two teens trying to get into her car.
The woman says she walked outside and confronted the teens who then took off with her keys.
The duo later came back and were chased down and arrested by police. According to the police report the men arrested were just 14 and 15-years-old.
The car owner tells News 4 police told her the 14-year-old was just arrested a month earlier for approaching a 10-year-old with a gun and then stealing his mother’s SUV.
The 14-year-old was found legally incompetent to be prosecuted according to the Court Clerk and their case is being reviewed.
News 4 spoke with Dr. Kimberly Brown who conducts these forensic evaluations, as the director of the forensic evaluation team for Vanderbilt.
“They have to be able to have a factual and rational understanding of their legal situation as well as be able to assist their attorney in their defense,” Dr. Brown said. “It is possible that the courts didn’t find that they met standards for dependent and neglected child, which would be the other route the court can take in that, because they were incompetent they were required to then release them.”
Dr. Brown also says a learning disability can cause someone to be found incompetent. She adds just because they’re incompetent now doesn’t mean they will be in the future.
