NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Salvation Army announced a 90-day challenge on Friday to address chronic homelessness in Nashville.
The agency issued a call to action for the community to help solve the problem of chronic homelessness.
“Immediately when you hear the word homelessness, most people position those people as outside and separate from us,” said Nat Kendall-Taylor, CEO of Frameworks Institute.
Framework Institute has been researching homelessness in the UK in order to shift the public understanding of the issue.
They believe if people had a more accurate understanding about homelessness, they might be more sympathetic to those without homes.
“What we’re focusing on in this conversation is the larger community narrative. When you see someone who is homeless, usually that causes within us either compassion or angst and fear. By looking at people as neighbors, we actually invest more in order for them to be secure,” said Ethan Frizzell. “It is time for us to see everyone as Tennesseans who need a place to be secure in our growing economy. So this call to action is a call to see people as neighbors as part of our Tennessee home.
“Our goal today is that collectively we might say that Nashville is a leading city in the nation by using language that is compassionate, inclusive and helps shorten the days of homeless experience.”
At the end of Friday’s announcement, a $50,000 check was presented to support adding a Salvation Army case manager specifically for this initiative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.