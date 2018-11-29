NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Salvation Army is hitting the streets of Nashville this weekend with several events. It started with a Rock the Kettle event on Thursday night hosted by the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.
On Friday, Nov. 30, Sprocket Rocket Party Bikes keeps the kettle rocking on Broadway, as their patrons Peddle for the Kettle. 100% of proceeds from all rides on Nov. 30th will be donated to The Salvation Army through the #RedKettleChallenge.
On Saturday, Dec. 1, Thanks to Mini of Nashville, look for the Mini (Countryman) Kettle and the Salvation Army Brass Band in the Nashville Christmas Parade.
On Sunday, Dec. 2nd, Phil Vassar and Lonestar will have their "The Not So Silent Night Tour" at Wildhorse Saloon. You will see Red Kettles outside the Wildhorse Saloon, as they are partnering with The Salvation Army on every stop of their tour. They are also giving the proceeds from all sales and streams of their new single "The Not So Silent Night" to the Salvation Army.
