Reaching out for help and offering it in return. For some it’s as simple as turning to The Salvation Army.
You’ve likely seen volunteers from The Salvation Army standing in the cold outside shopping centers this time of the year ringing the bell for the Red Kettle campaign.
You may have seen the Angel Tree program at your church or workplace providing Christmas presents to less fortunate children.
“This is a place that you’ll know where your money is most served,” said Donna Myers Jones, who has benefited greatly from the generosity of the many programs The Salvation Army has to offer. “It’s really going to where you intend it to be.”
Myers is a retired grandmother raising her grandchildren. Two years ago she went to The Salvation Army for help paying her utility bill, not realizing they could help her with so much more.
“Their services here are unlimited,” she said. “Whatever it is that you need, if they can’t do it, they’ll find someone.”
Myers, along with thousands of our other neighbors, have reached out to The Salvation Army for help with food, shelter, care for the kids, even to help work on a resume and find a job.
“These are people that genuinely want to help you. That’s their call to service,” Myers said.
No one deserves to suffer through life. If you find yourself dealing with overwhelming hardship, Myers has a message for you.
“Set your pride aside,” she said. “We all need help every now and again. These people don’t judge you. They’re here to help you.”
If you find yourself blessed in life, Myers asks that you give.
“They are an incredible organization,” Myers said. “Hopefully more people with donate.”
