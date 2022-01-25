NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Salvation Army partnered with Metro to open another Winter Overflow Shelter Tuesday.
Metro Social Services asked the Salvation Army to open another cold weather shelter to host Nashvillians who do not have a place to stay warm. It will be open starting Tuesday at 6p.m.
There have been a lot of cold weather shelters in the Metro area as cold weather continues to hit Middle Tennessee.
The Salvation Army activated and opened an emergency shelter on Friday and Saturday night, two of the coldest days this month. They welcomed 125 guests and two pets/service animals Friday night and on Saturday evening, they hosted 135 guests and 4 pets/service animals. Additional rooms and air mattresses were used to meet demand.
The Salvation Army kitchen staff provided each guest with a hot dinner and breakfast as well as snacks. Staff from The Contributor joined the effort and assisted with coordinated entry housing intakes and mainstream resource referrals. There were also activities such as movies, chess, board games, drawing, and painting.
Volunteers for the cold weather shelter came from as far away as Murfreesboro to help guests feel at home and serve hot meals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.