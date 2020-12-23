NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The pandemic put many families in dire need of necessities like a warm meal.
A nonprofit, the Salvation Army in Nashville, is helping to fill that need with CARES Act dollars they received.
News4 followed as a team at The Salvation Army loaded up a truck with hot meals. They serve 400 meals per day across seven locations each week including underneath the Jefferson Street bridge in Germantown.
“These are my friends. They’re literally like family to me,” Tiffany Ladd with the Salvation Army said.
Ladd is in charge of the program. She’s been with the Salvation Army for a year and a half.
“I have a major passion for the unhoused and it stems from my faith. I’m a very big person with my faith and I have been called to love on the unhoused,” Ladd said.
News4 met one of Ladd’s new friends underneath the bridge, Anthony Hyde. He was living there when the tornado hit in March.
“It still, still shakes me. I was here when the tornado came through and man, it was terrible,” Hyde said.
He’s known as the “prayer man” in the community.
“Every time I eat food or something, I try to give thanks to the Lord so I offer prayer,” Hyde said.
Through CARES Act money, the mobile catering team grew from one person serving meals to ten because the need is so great right now.
“It’s utterly amazing. Being able to have 10 people and we can reach way more people than just the few I was able to reach on my own,” Ladd said.
Ladd’s hope is for those experiencing homelessness to have a home of their own one day. Until then, she and her team will continue helping give a warm meal.
