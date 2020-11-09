NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans honored service men and women at Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears with their Salute to Service ahead of Veterans Day later in the week.
Plenty of current and former Midstate service members filled the stands cheering on the Titans to beat the Bears.
"Spent 25 years in the army and love coming to the Titans," said veteran Kevin Wilkinson. "I'm here to see them beat the bears, ok!"
During the game, over 200 men and women from the Tennessee National Guard were recognized as cardboard cutouts, including one of Titans founder K.S. “Bud” Adams, Jr. who was the NFL’s inaugural Salute to Service Award winner in 2011.
"Being able to get him to his first game and celebrate the people who work for us and really put everything on the line for us and give us the opportunity to be at these games," said Titans fan Anthony Moore.
This year, Sergeant First Class Jeremy Miller was honored as the team’s honorary 12th Titan before the game. Sergeant First Class Miller is the Non-commissioned Officer of the Year for the 101st Airborne Division and currently serves as the First Sergeant for Dog Company, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team.
The biggest salute at the game, members of the historic "Pachyderms" from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade doing a flyover featuring three CH-47F Chinook helicopters, the fastest and most powerful helicopter in the U.S. Army’s inventory at the conclusion of the national anthem.
Some of the pilots spoke with News4 by video chat after landing, including CWO-3 Mel Kluthe.
"With all the crew members and pilots, flying a CH-47F is not a one man or one woman job, I need a whole team," he said.
Below a hyped crowd thankful for their service to our country.
"It's a pretty big deal, it's a once in a lifetime opportunity to be able to do something like this today. Especially with all the training we do," said CWO-2 Tyler Phillips.
"People in the crowd cheering for the United States Army. Seeing the Titans and the Bears in real life from 1000 feet up, you can't ask for more," said Kluthe.
