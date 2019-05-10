NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville nurse said he couldn't be more grateful to be where he was at a vital moment in time.
Now, he's sharing what happened when literal seconds mattered.
There are moments, maybe seconds, that test what someone's learned.
That day just came for Ascension Saint Thomas nurse Stephen Vastola.
Vastola and his family were at the C and D Landfill in Hermitage.
While talking to a worker about where to throw away some paint cans, he said something went wrong with the worker.
"He just looks at me, and he just falls about three feet or so," said Vastola. "He fell right to the ground and was lifeless. Of course, I tell my wife to call 911. I look at my clock. I'm like, 'it's 10:48. Starting CPR.' You go into nurse mode. No pulse. No respirations.
"I've been with St. Thomas 11 years. They've trained us on what to do in different scenarios."
After 30 to 45 seconds working to save the man came relief.
"He started to wake up again," said Vastola. "I could hear him breathing and starting to move and turned him on his side. He seemed a little confused."
An ambulance arrived.
Vastola said had his family not pulled up, the man would have been at the landfill alone.
"It's just God's timing," he said. "We came at that exact time."
Vastola hasn't seen that man since. He wants to send this message.
"I pray that you get better, that you get the right doctors in place to overcome this and have a great quality of life," he said.
"Nursing, it never leaves you. I was just glad I was able to save him. I hope some day in the future that, God forbid, something happens to me, that I have somebody who has the skills and expertise to make sure I'm OK."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.