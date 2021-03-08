NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - St. Thomas Midtown is offering a vaccination clinic exclusively for pregnant women as Phase 1C starts in Nashville on Monday.
Meanwhile, there's some confusion about whether pregnant women should get the vaccine or wait until after giving birth.
News4 spoke to one Saint Thomas employee who is seven months pregnant. She told us she received her vaccine.
"I think we've now seen a good amount of pregnant women that have delivered and have happy and healthy babies, so I'm hopeful that as that continues, that will help," said Ellie Michael. "But absolutely I have plenty of girlfriends that are hesitant to receive the vaccine just because of the unknowns."
But doctors at Saint Thomas are adamant that pregnant women should get the vaccine as soon as possible.
They say contracting COVID-19 is far riskier than getting the vaccine, since some pregnant women have died after contracting the virus.
"Keep in mind if you're on that cusp and you get sick, in 28 to 32 weeks you may also have to deal with COVID and a pre-mature baby," said Dr. Connie Graves. "The decision may be made to deliver you prematurely in order to try to balance the risk for the baby with you being very sick and managing you as well."
Hospital officials, along with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the CDC, are strongly recommending vaccination for expectant mothers as well.
To register for an appointment at Saint Thomas' pregnancy vaccine clinic click here. Make sure to select the 'Midtown Clinic.'
Those who register will be asked a series of questions when arriving to confirm eligibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.