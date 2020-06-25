NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Saharan dust plumes crossing the Atlantic Ocean are making their way to Nashville, and Tennesseans can expect to see some interesting weather phenomena as a result.
The dust plumes kick up from storms over the Sahara Desert and surge into the upper levels of the atmosphere.
When conditions are just right, trade winds pick up the dust plumes and carry them thousands of miles away. When the dust reaches the United States, we can expect to see hazy skies and vibrant colors during the sunrise and sunset.
The dust is not harmful for most but can be an issue for those with respiratory issues.
The dust is nothing out of the ordinary and comes off the coast of Africa typically in the middle of June and can linger in the atmosphere through August.
