NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police located a missing 4-month-old girl inside a car stolen from Easton Apartments Tuesday night. These incidents are not rare, as Kids in Car Safety documented that over 200 children were taken from stolen vehicles nationwide in 2019.
In 2021, Kids and Car Safety documented that 120 children were taken from stolen vehicles. While these incidents do not typically result in a fatality, they can cause trauma and are easily avoidable by not leaving children alone in cars.
Below are several safety tips for parents to prevent their children from being taken:
Often, thieves watch for unattended vehicles and do not realize that there is a child in the vehicle until after they have stolen it. Car thefts can even happen in the safest parts of Tennessee.
