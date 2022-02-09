NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police located a missing 4-month-old girl inside a car stolen from Easton Apartments Tuesday night. These incidents are not rare, as Kids in Car Safety documented that over 200 children were taken from stolen vehicles nationwide in 2019.

In 2021, Kids and Car Safety documented that 120 children were taken from stolen vehicles. While these incidents do not typically result in a fatality, they can cause trauma and are easily avoidable by not leaving children alone in cars.

Officials locate missing 4-month-old baby Metro Police said they had located a missing 4-month-old girl inside a vehicle when it was stolen from an apartment complex on Tuesday night.

Below are several safety tips for parents to prevent their children from being taken:

Safety Tips for Parents Tips for parents: 1. Never leave a child alone in a vehicle, not even for a minute. 2. Utilize drive-thru or carry out services that don't require you to leave your vehicle for pickup 3. If a business doesn't offer curbside delivery, call upon arrival and ask them to bring your order to your car. Most people are more than happy to accommodate you when you tell them you have small children. 4. Keep car doors locked any time you're sitting inside a parked car.

Often, thieves watch for unattended vehicles and do not realize that there is a child in the vehicle until after they have stolen it. Car thefts can even happen in the safest parts of Tennessee.

