MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) – It’s a big week for holiday shopping and the Mt. Juliet Police Department says they are prepared to keep customers safe.
It’s all part of their “Operation Safe Shopper.”
If you’re coming out to shop this holiday season, Mt. Juliet Police want folks to have a safe time when you’re shopping around town.
According to the national retailers federation, 2 million more people than last year are expected to shop between thanksgiving day and cyber Monday nationwide.
MJPD say they’ll have…
Additionally, MJPD have a few reminders for shoppers...
Officers will also be monitoring the traffic flow and traffic signals to make sure it’s moving as best it can.
