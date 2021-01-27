NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Traffic upgrades have been installed for drivers in an East Nashville community at the intersection of Gallatin Pike and Stratford Avenue. Upgrades were necessary after Metro Public Works did a crash history study on this stretch of road.

Longtime resident, Lynn Ratliff, says it’s been a risk trying to turn onto Gallatin Pike with oncoming traffic in both directions.

“It’s kind of like taking your life in your own hands…there’s been several accidents here,” Ratliff said .

She says she was happy to see the traffic lights going up because it meant the intersection was one step closer to becoming safer.

A spokesperson for the Department of Public works told me that this area had seen a number of crashes including two pedestrian fatalities in 2019. Metro Police shared 40 police reports with crashes at this intersection or in the area since 2019.

“I think Gallatin has been lacking some street lights in a lot of different areas with all of this stuff popping up, and I think it’s great. I think it’s going to slow down traffic, people who are used to just zipping up and down,” said Jo Daley, a Nashville driver.

Wednesday, crews were out installing the lights and the street signs. They should be ready for full operation by February 3rd.

The traffic lights also makes this intersection safer for pedestrians. The signal will allow pedestrians to safely cross Gallatin Rd. Before to the signal installation, there was a distance of 3,300 feet between signalized crossings.

The cost of the new traffic lights are $250,000.

“I’m happy that they got them, you know it’s going to make easier and probably less accidents on the road because the traffic isn’t getting any better,” Ratliff said.

Until February 3rd when the lights are scheduled to be in full operation, the Department of Public works will continue the flash operation at the intersection.