RIDGETOP, TN (WSMV) - The Ridgetop Police Department is down to one man and the rest of the force is wondering what's next.
City council members pulled the plug on most of the department.
News4 spoke with one of the officers who is now jobless.
It's the second time Alex Shotomide has lost his job at the Ridgetop Police Department. He was only on the force for a year.
“It hurts your dignity. It hurts your pride when you have to let your badge down twice," Alex Shotomide, a former patrol officer said.
Nearly a month ago, city leaders shut down the police department, but a judge reopened it a few days later.
On Tuesday, city council members almost closed the department down again during budget discussions, but a last minute amendment changed that to only have the police chief on staff.
“It is childish. To take someone’s career and to throw it around back and forth and to basically laugh in your face, it’s not good," Shotomide said.
Now the concern is how one officer can do it all.
The Robertson County Sheriff's Office said they'll continue to help with calls as they have in the past, but Shotomide said it may not be that simple.
“When we had an issue and we had to call them, it takes them 25 minutes to get to us. So, you can imagine if you had an emergency and you were a citizen," Shotomide said.
The sheriff's office wants more deputies to cut down on response times, but that's up in the air until the Robertson County budget has been finalized.
Shotomide is hopeful he gets his badge back.
“We have a whole city supporting us. I believe that we’ll be back," Shotomide said.
Part-time police departments are something Robertson County is used to. Coopertown and Cross Plains don't have a 24/7 police force.
