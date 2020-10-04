NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two popular bars in Nashville were cited by the Metro Health Department on Saturday night for being out of compliance with Metro's COVID-19 safety orders. People and businesses in the area tell NEWS4 they're concerned for people's safety and for the fairness of other businesses following the rules.
According to the Metro Health Department, officials received complaints about Dogwood and Rebar, which are both located on Division Street.
A response team of health officials, the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Metro Beer Board representatives "canvassed bars in midtown," according to a health department spokesman.
Metro Health said Dogwood was discovered to be out of compliance, due to "over capacity, with patrons standing, drinking and some unmasked." They were written a Metro Civil Citation and closed on Saturday evening.
The Dogwood has been connected to at least 19 cases of Coronavirus, according to numbers released by Metro.
Metro Health said Rebar was also discovered to be out of compliance "as they were over capacity on the patio." They were also written a Metro Civil Citation and closed on Saturday evening.
On Sunday, large crowds could be seen around The Dogwood again. At Rebar, fewer people and most seated on the patio.
"It was crazy out here last night," said one man who asked not to be named. He told NEWS4 he was at The Dogwood on Saturday when Metro Health closed the business. "It was so packed you couldn’t event get in. And a lot of people didn’t have masks on too."
In Phase Three of Metro's reopening plan, restaurants and bars can be at 50% capacity with seating service only and masks must be worn unless eating or drinking.
"I mean it’s appalling to me. I went over there to take a picture to report it to the health department," said Nashville resident Andi McKeller. "Respect people’s health protect people abide by the rules."
Residents passing by told NEWS4 they were concerned for people's health.
NEWS4 asked other nearby businesses for comment, they declined to go on camera but told NEWS4 they hoped others would operate fairly so everyone can stay open.
"It’s not fair to the establishments that are playing by the rules. They’re not getting people in meanwhile this place is overloaded packed," said McKeller.
NEWS4 reached out to the management of The Dogwood and Rebar for comment but did not hear back by the time of this article.
