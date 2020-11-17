NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Getting in your car, you’re probably in a rush. But do you ever pump your brakes and wonder, how safe am I?
It’s why the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is spreading the word about a new app to warn you about recalls and defects.
Meet the SaferCar app.
“We’re trying to make it easier than ever for people to realize they have a recall on their car,” said Stephen Ridella, director of the Office of Defects Investigations with the NHTSA.
So here’s how it works: Download the app, then scan or put in your car’s VIN. You can save other cars if you’ve got more than one at your house.
Opt in for notifications and you’re good to go. When SaferCar discovers a recall for your car or whatever equipment you’ve entered, they’ll send you an alert.
“My office, in particular, does a lot with respect to the recalls,” Ridella said. “We in 2019, received from manufacturers 966 recalls for vehicles and equipment that entailed over 50 million units.”
When it comes to complaints, Ridella’s office gets about 75,000 a year from people across the country.
“Now about half of those really are safety issues. But people may be complaining that they got overcharged at their dealership for something,” he said. “But about half are legitimate safety complaints.”
So if you’re worried about safety before you close the door to your ride, Ridella encourages you to download the app or contact their office.
The NHTSA says the number of recalls have increased in the last four to five years since they’ve gotten more aggressive in looking at their data.
Ridella says car companies have also started looking more aggressively at their data as well.
For more information on the SaferCar app click here.
